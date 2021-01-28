UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Moscow Court Rules Not To Restrain Austrian Businessman Hospitalized After Detention

Muhammad Irfan 46 seconds ago Thu 28th January 2021 | 06:10 PM

Moscow Court Rules Not to Restrain Austrian Businessman Hospitalized After Detention

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th January, 2021) The Tverskoy Court of Moscow decided not to impose a pretrial restraint on Austrian businessman Oliver Kaiser, the director general of Ecocom company specializing in repurposing landfills, because he is currently hospitalized, attorney Alexander Meltsev told Sputnik on Thursday.

Kaiser was detained earlier this week on suspicions of being involved in illegal business activity. The investigators did not ask for his arrest, but rather for him to be put under some sort of restrictions.

"The court dismissed the investigation's petition to impose a ban on certain actions as a pre-trial measure of restraint without prejudice .

.. The petition ... was returned to the investigator due to the failure to ensure the appearance of the person. Kaiser is hospitalized due to illness," Meltsev.

The court's spokeswoman Olga Bondareva told Sputnik that investigators retain the right to re-issue a petition to ban the suspect from undertaking certain actions.

If convicted, Kaiser may face up to five years in prison. The businessman, however, rejected all allegations, noting that he has all the necessary licenses.

Related Topics

Business Moscow Company May All From Court

Recent Stories

Hussain Nawaz takes jibe at Imran Khan over TI’s ..

9 minutes ago

Abrarul Haq dedicates “Sun Le Tu” song to Imra ..

28 minutes ago

104,200 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered dur ..

56 minutes ago

Type Or Paste Your Text Here To Convert Chairman J ..

57 minutes ago

Pakistan is looking forward to work with new US ad ..

1 hour ago

Top seeded advance as National Table Tennis Champi ..

43 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.