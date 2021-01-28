Moscow Court Rules Not to Restrain Austrian Businessman Hospitalized After Detention

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th January, 2021) The Tverskoy Court of Moscow decided not to impose a pretrial restraint on Austrian businessman Oliver Kaiser, the director general of Ecocom company specializing in repurposing landfills, because he is currently hospitalized, attorney Alexander Meltsev told Sputnik on Thursday.

Kaiser was detained earlier this week on suspicions of being involved in illegal business activity. The investigators did not ask for his arrest, but rather for him to be put under some sort of restrictions.

"The court dismissed the investigation's petition to impose a ban on certain actions as a pre-trial measure of restraint without prejudice .

.. The petition ... was returned to the investigator due to the failure to ensure the appearance of the person. Kaiser is hospitalized due to illness," Meltsev.

The court's spokeswoman Olga Bondareva told Sputnik that investigators retain the right to re-issue a petition to ban the suspect from undertaking certain actions.

If convicted, Kaiser may face up to five years in prison. The businessman, however, rejected all allegations, noting that he has all the necessary licenses.