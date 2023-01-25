Moscow Court Rules to Close Down Human Rights Organization Moscow Helsinki Group

The Moscow City Court ruled to close down the human rights organization Moscow Helsinki Group (MHG), a Sputnik correspondent reported from the courtroom on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th January, 2023) The Moscow City Court ruled to close down the human rights organization Moscow Helsinki Group (MHG), a Sputnik correspondent reported from the courtroom on Wednesday.

"To approve the lawsuit of the Russian (Justice) Ministry," the judge said.

The Russian Justice Ministry argued during a trial that opened in Moscow on Wednesday that the Moscow Helsinki Group violated its own charter by operating outside the capital.

An audit of MHG, one of Russia's oldest human rights groups, found in November that the organization held 11 events outside of Moscow between 2019 and 2021.

"Events that were held outside of Moscow are all faits accomplis.

We insist on the (group's) liquidation," a legal representative of the justice ministry said in court.

A defense attorney for the MHG argued that separate events did not violate its charter because they did not amount to a continuous operation.

"There is a difference in breathing as a process and taking a breath. Taking a breath is an act rather than an activity. The plaintiff argues that the (MHG's) activity was in breach of rules but it was not active outside of Moscow," she said.

The MGH argued that the audit was conducted illegally. The rights group countersued the ministry earlier on Wednesday in a last-ditch attempt to delay the trial, but a Moscow district court rejected the lawsuit.