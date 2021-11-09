UrduPoint.com

Moscow Court Rules To Move Shaninka University Head Zuev To Pre-Trial Detention

A Moscow court ruled on Tuesday to cancel house arrest of Sergey Zuev, the rector of the Moscow School of Social and Economic Sciences, also known as Shaninka, accused of embezzling 21 million rubles ($300,000), and transferred him to a pre-trial detention center, the court's press service told Sputnik

On October 13, a Moscow district court put Zuev under house arrest until December 7, but the prosecution appealed the decision as it considered it to be too lenient.

"The Moscow City Court satisfied the prosecution's appeal against the decision of the Tverskoy District Court of October 13 to choose house arrest," the court said.

Zuev was subsequently put into custody. He arrived to the court hearing accompanied by an employee of the Federal Penitentiary Service. His wife was also present.

In late October, Zuev, who had recently undergone a heart surgery, was brought to a hospital for a medical examination to establish whether he could be exempt from spending time in a pre-trial detention center, according to his lawyer.

Zuev is accused of embezzling more than 21 million rubles from a foundation for education development, which was headed at the time by former Deputy Education Minister Marina Rakova.

The investigation claims that Rakova used her position in the education ministry to lobby for the allocation of budget funds to the foundation in 2019. The funding was supposed to go toward government contracts under the teacher support project, but the investigation revealed that reports on the scientific research submitted by the foundation were falsified. The amount of embezzled funds is estimated at about 50 million rubles. Rakova was arrested.

