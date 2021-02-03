The Simonovsky Court of Moscow on Tuesday canceled Alexey Navalny's suspended sentence in the Yves Rocher case and replaced it with 3.5 years of real sentence in a colony, a Sputnik correspondent reported from a visiting session in the Moscow City Court

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd February, 2021) The Simonovsky Court of Moscow on Tuesday canceled Alexey Navalny's suspended sentence in the Yves Rocher case and replaced it with 3.5 years of real sentence in a colony, a Sputnik correspondent reported from a visiting session in the Moscow City Court.

"The court finds the FSIN's [Federal Penitentiary Service] presentation to be satisfied," judge Natalya Repnikova read the decision.

The decision to change the suspended sentence has not yet entered into force. The parties have ten days to appeal the ruling.