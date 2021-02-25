UrduPoint.com
Moscow Court Rules US Embassy To Pay Over $94,000 To Unlawfully Fired Employee - Reports

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Thu 25th February 2021 | 09:54 PM

Moscow Court Rules US Embassy to Pay Over $94,000 to Unlawfully Fired Employee - Reports

A court in Moscow sided with an ex-US embassy employee in an unlawful dismissal case, ordering over 7 million rubles ($94,000) in damages, local newspaper Vechernyaya Moskva (Evening Moscow) reported on Thursday, citing the court's statement

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th February, 2021) A court in Moscow sided with an ex-US embassy employee in an unlawful dismissal case, ordering over 7 million rubles ($94,000) in damages, local newspaper Vechernyaya Moskva (Evening Moscow) reported on Thursday, citing the court's statement.

The plaintiff a former female accountant at the US embassy in Moscow referred to as Yulia in court papers was fired after returning from maternity leave over "repeated failure to perform work duties," as quoted in the report.

The dismissal was not duly explained in her record of employment, neither was the ex-accountant compensated for the leave of absence that she did not use, according to Yulia's lawyer, as cited in the report.

The court reportedly took Yulia's side and obligated the US embassy to pay her 7 million rubles in damages, including 6.5 million for the forced absence from work, 244,000 for the unused leave of absence, 50,000 in moral damages, and around 50,000 toward the Moscow city budget.

The court also ordered the US embassy to revise the official reason for dismissal so as to shield the ex-employee from bias from potential employers.

