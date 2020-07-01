MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st July, 2020) A court in Moscow ruled that accountant Nina Maslyaeva, a party to an embezzlement case involving theater director Kirill Serebrennikov, is sentenced to two years and three months in prison but does not have to serve the sentence, a Sputnik correspondent reported Tuesday from the courthouse.

"Set the sentence for Maslyaeva at two years and three months. The correctional part of the sentence is not to be applied," the court said.

The court found Maslayaeva guilty of fraud but decided that she had already served as sentence under house arrest and in detention facilities.

Last week, the court ruled that Serebrennikov was to pay a fine of $11,000 and serve a suspended sentence. Two other defendants were also sentenced to a suspended sentence. A government official Sofia Apfelbaum was found guilty of negligence and sentenced to a fine of $1,400, which she did not have to pay because of the statute of limitations.

The case revolved around the embezzlement of $1.8 million in state subsidies.