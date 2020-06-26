Moscow Court Says Director Serebrennikov Headed Criminal Group Defrauding Culture Ministry

- Home
Faizan Hashmi 55 seconds ago Fri 26th June 2020 | 02:37 PM
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th June, 2020) A Moscow court said on Friday that theater and film director Kirill Serebrennikov headed a criminal group that embezzled state funds, allocated for the implementation of a modern art project, and defrauded the Ministry of Culture.
"Serebrennikov exercised the leadership over all the members of the group, he implemented measures to conceal the embezzlement," judge Olesya Mendeleeva said.
According to the judge, the group "engaged in actions aimed at gaining personal profit through defrauding staffers of the Russian Ministry of Culture."