Moscow Court Says Prosecutor Asks to Sentence US National Whelan to 18 Years in Prison

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th May, 2020) The prosecutor asked the Moscow City Court on Monday to sentence US national Paul Whelan, detained in Russia on espionage charges, to 18 years in a high-security prison, the court said.

"The state prosecution has asked 18 years in a high-security prison," the Moscow City Court said.

The United States follows the court process closely. The US ambassador has come to court many times, but has never been allowed to enter the courtroom, since these are closed-door hearings.

Whelan, who is also a citizen of the United Kingdom, Canada and Ireland, was detained in Russia in late 2018 on charges of espionage. Whelan keeps insisting on his innocence, stressing that he came to Russia to attend a friend's wedding.