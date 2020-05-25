UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Moscow Court Says Prosecutor Asks To Sentence US National Whelan To 18 Years In Prison

Umer Jamshaid 32 seconds ago Mon 25th May 2020 | 04:50 PM

Moscow Court Says Prosecutor Asks to Sentence US National Whelan to 18 Years in Prison

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th May, 2020) The prosecutor asked the Moscow City Court on Monday to sentence US national Paul Whelan, detained in Russia on espionage charges, to 18 years in a high-security prison, the court said.

"The state prosecution has asked 18 years in a high-security prison," the Moscow City Court said.

The United States follows the court process closely. The US ambassador has come to court many times, but has never been allowed to enter the courtroom, since these are closed-door hearings.

Whelan, who is also a citizen of the United Kingdom, Canada and Ireland, was detained in Russia in late 2018 on charges of espionage. Whelan keeps insisting on his innocence, stressing that he came to Russia to attend a friend's wedding.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia Canada Marriage Ireland United Kingdom United States 2018 Court

Recent Stories

UAE leaders congratulate Jordanian King on Indepen ..

3 hours ago

Gold Rate In Pakistan, Price on 25 May 2020

7 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

7 hours ago

Hamdan bin Mohammed visits security and service de ..

19 hours ago

SDTPS inaugurates Khorfakkan Monument

20 hours ago

US reports 1,127 coronavirus deaths, fatalities up ..

21 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.