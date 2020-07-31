UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Moscow Court Says Will Rule On Trial By Jury For Two Khachaturian Sisters On August 3

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Fri 31st July 2020 | 08:35 PM

Moscow Court Says Will Rule on Trial by Jury for Two Khachaturian Sisters on August 3

The Moscow City Court on Friday told Sputnik it would decide on August 3 whether or not the two Khachaturian sisters, Krestina and Angelina, who killed their father after being physically and psychologically abused by him are to be tried by the jury

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st July, 2020) The Moscow City Court on Friday told Sputnik it would decide on August 3 whether or not the two Khachaturian sisters, Krestina and Angelina, who killed their father after being physically and psychologically abused by him are to be tried by the jury.

Earlier in the day, the court held preliminary hearings with the defense insisting on the trial by jury while the prosecution requested an extension of the sister's pre-trial restrictions.

"The court will rule on all of the motions on August 3," the court said.

The lawyers for the deceased's family, the sisters' other relatives, have asked to take the case back for additional investigation, but only to make the nature of the offense more severe and add greed as a motive for the crime.

"Apart from that, we have asked to transfer the case back to the prosecutor general's office and supported the motion about a trial by jury," lawyer Alexei Parshin told Sputnik.

Meanwhile, the case of the youngest sister, Maria Khachaturian, will be tried separately starting August 10 at the Butyrsky District Court in Moscow, as she was a minor at the time of the murder. Maria is facing admittance into a mental ward instead of prison, as she was determined to have been criminally insane at the moment of the crime and thus cannot be held accountable for her actions.

The three sisters attacked and killed their father in their apartment in Moscow. The case has become subjected to intense public scrutiny and discussion in Russia.

Related Topics

Murder Moscow Russia Lawyers August Family All From Court

Recent Stories

Masood pays tributes to IOJK people for resisting ..

1 hour ago

Belarus' Election Commission Says 155 Int'l Observ ..

3 minutes ago

Denmark recommends face masks on public transport

3 minutes ago

Around 2200 personnel to perform security duties o ..

26 minutes ago

Five substitutes to be allowed in Ligue 1

26 minutes ago

AJK all set to celebrate Eid ul Adha on Aug 1st.

26 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.