UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Moscow Court Schedules Appeal Hearing For Suspected US Spy Paul Whelan Tuesday - Family

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Mon 03rd February 2020 | 10:05 PM

Moscow Court Schedules Appeal Hearing for Suspected US Spy Paul Whelan Tuesday - Family

A Moscow court has scheduled an appeal hearing for Paul Whelan, detained in Russia on espionage charges, on February 4, his brother David Whelan said in a statement on Monday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd February, 2020) A Moscow court has scheduled an appeal hearing for Paul Whelan, detained in Russia on espionage charges, on February 4, his brother David Whelan said in a statement on Monday.

"The appeal hearing is tomorrow [February 4, 2020]," David Whelan said.

In December 2018, Russian authorities arrested Paul Whelan on charges of espionage and detained him in the Lefortovo prison. He holds US citizenship, but is also a citizen of the United Kingdom, Canada and Ireland.

David Whelan said the hearing appeal comes after the defense lawyers appealed the decision by the Russian authorities to continue Paul's detention until March 29.

He also accused the Russian authorities of denying English-speaking medical personnel access to examine the health condition of his brother.

"No-one outside the prison knows how much worse his health has become," David Whelan said.

In early December, the Russian Foreign Ministry said the attempts by the US government to promote the idea that Paul Whelan had been arrested for nothing were a massive disinformation campaign.

If convicted, Paul Whelan faces a prison sentence of 10 to 20 years. The defendant has insisted he is innocent and says he arrived in Russia to attend a friend's wedding.

Related Topics

Hearing Moscow Russia Canada Lawyers Marriage David Ireland United Kingdom February March December Citizenship 2018 Government Court

Recent Stories

Total production of Abu Dhabi&#039;s economic acti ..

24 minutes ago

Total production of Abu Dhabi&#039;s economic acti ..

24 minutes ago

Iran May Review Cooperation with IAEA "If New Circ ..

3 minutes ago

'Nothing personal' - PSG coach Tuchel plays down s ..

3 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi to cultivate 14 million mangrove seedlin ..

53 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi to cultivate 14 million mangrove seedlin ..

53 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.