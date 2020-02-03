Moscow Court Schedules Appeal Hearing for Suspected US Spy Paul Whelan Tuesday - Family

A Moscow court has scheduled an appeal hearing for Paul Whelan, detained in Russia on espionage charges, on February 4, his brother David Whelan said in a statement on Monday

"The appeal hearing is tomorrow [February 4, 2020]," David Whelan said.

In December 2018, Russian authorities arrested Paul Whelan on charges of espionage and detained him in the Lefortovo prison. He holds US citizenship, but is also a citizen of the United Kingdom, Canada and Ireland.

David Whelan said the hearing appeal comes after the defense lawyers appealed the decision by the Russian authorities to continue Paul's detention until March 29.

He also accused the Russian authorities of denying English-speaking medical personnel access to examine the health condition of his brother.

"No-one outside the prison knows how much worse his health has become," David Whelan said.

In early December, the Russian Foreign Ministry said the attempts by the US government to promote the idea that Paul Whelan had been arrested for nothing were a massive disinformation campaign.

If convicted, Paul Whelan faces a prison sentence of 10 to 20 years. The defendant has insisted he is innocent and says he arrived in Russia to attend a friend's wedding.