Moscow Court Sentences Chirtsov To 1 Year In Prison For Using Violence On Police Officer
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 31 minutes ago Fri 06th December 2019 | 02:10 PM
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th December, 2019) Moscow's Tverskoy District Court sentenced on Friday Nikita Chirtsov to one year in prison for using violence against a police officer at an unsanctioned rally in Moscow during the summer, a Sputnik correspondent reported from the courtroom.
On Thursday, prosecution demanded a 3.5-year prison term for Chirtsov.
"The court finds Chirtsov guilty of the charges ... and is sentenced to one year in general population prison," the court said.