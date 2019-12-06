Moscow Court Sentences Chirtsov to 1 Year in Prison for Using Violence on Police Officer

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th December, 2019) Moscow's Tverskoy District Court sentenced on Friday Nikita Chirtsov to one year in prison for using violence against a police officer at an unsanctioned rally in Moscow during the summer, a Sputnik correspondent reported from the courtroom.

On Thursday, prosecution demanded a 3.5-year prison term for Chirtsov.

"The court finds Chirtsov guilty of the charges ... and is sentenced to one year in general population prison," the court said.