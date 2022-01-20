UrduPoint.com

Moscow Court Sentences Defendants In Argentine Drug Case To Terms Of 13-18 Years In Prison

Faizan Hashmi Published January 20, 2022 | 05:11 PM

Moscow Court Sentences Defendants in Argentine Drug Case to Terms of 13-18 Years in Prison

The Dorogomilovsky court in Moscow has sentenced defendants in a high-profile 2018 case of cocaine smuggling from Argentina to Russia to terms of 13 to 18 years in prison, the court's press service told Sputnik on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th January, 2022) The Dorogomilovsky court in Moscow has sentenced defendants in a high-profile 2018 case of cocaine smuggling from Argentina to Russia to terms of 13 to 18 years in prison, the court's press service told Sputnik on Thursday.

"The court sentenced (Andrei) Kovalchuk to 18 years in prison, (Ali) Abyanov to 17, (Vladimir) Kalmykov to 16, (Ishtimir Khudzhamov) to 13 years," the press service said.

In February 2018, the security forces of Russia and Argentina thwarted a shipment of 389 kilograms (857 Pounds) of cocaine to Russia as part of a joint operation that started in 2018, when the Russian embassy in Buenos Aires found several bags with cocaine in one of its buildings. Russian diplomats alerted Argentine police about the find.

Related Topics

Police Moscow Russia Buenos Aires Vladimir Putin Argentina February 2018 From Court

Recent Stories

PSL 7th: Five case of Covid-19 hit three franchise ..

PSL 7th: Five case of Covid-19 hit three franchises

3 minutes ago
 Eight POs arrested in sargodha

Eight POs arrested in sargodha

5 minutes ago
 Gold prices increase by Rs 700 to Rs 125,900 per t ..

Gold prices increase by Rs 700 to Rs 125,900 per tola

5 minutes ago
 Blast in Lahore: Two killed, 28 others injured

Blast in Lahore: Two killed, 28 others injured

16 minutes ago
 NAC approves revised GDP growth of 5.3% for FY21: ..

NAC approves revised GDP growth of 5.3% for FY21: Asad Umar

15 minutes ago
 Inter-Divisional Sports Gala to begin from Jan 25: ..

Inter-Divisional Sports Gala to begin from Jan 25: Shah Faisal

15 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.