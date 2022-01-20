Moscow Court Sentences Defendants in Argentine Drug Case to Terms of 13-18 Years in Prison

The Dorogomilovsky court in Moscow has sentenced defendants in a high-profile 2018 case of cocaine smuggling from Argentina to Russia to terms of 13 to 18 years in prison, the court's press service told Sputnik on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th January, 2022) The Dorogomilovsky court in Moscow has sentenced defendants in a high-profile 2018 case of cocaine smuggling from Argentina to Russia to terms of 13 to 18 years in prison, the court's press service told Sputnik on Thursday.

"The court sentenced (Andrei) Kovalchuk to 18 years in prison, (Ali) Abyanov to 17, (Vladimir) Kalmykov to 16, (Ishtimir Khudzhamov) to 13 years," the press service said.

In February 2018, the security forces of Russia and Argentina thwarted a shipment of 389 kilograms (857 Pounds) of cocaine to Russia as part of a joint operation that started in 2018, when the Russian embassy in Buenos Aires found several bags with cocaine in one of its buildings. Russian diplomats alerted Argentine police about the find.