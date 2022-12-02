UrduPoint.com

Moscow Court Sentences Ex-Senator, His Brother To Lengthy Terms For Crime Syndicate

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 02, 2022 | 12:00 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd December, 2022)  Moscow's Meshchansky Court sentenced on Thursday former Russian senator Magomed Magomedov and his brother, entrepreneur Ziyavudin Magomedov, to 18 and 19 years in maximum security prison for creating an organized crime syndicate and embezzlement of 11 billion rubles ($180 million).

The court also fined each brother 2.5 million rubles and confiscated all properties, including a private jet, two luxury cars, four apartments in London as well as shares in the transport firm "Fesco" and Ziyavudin Magomedov's company "Summa." In addition, the court granted claims of wronged individuals for amount of 3.6 billion rubles, while a claim for 5.

8 billion has been submitted for civil proceedings.

Four other people involved in the case received sentences of 7-12 years. 

The brothers have pleaded not guilty and will appeal the verdict, according to their lawyer.

The hearings began in April 2021. Since then, the case was taken up by three judges, while reading the verdict took three days.

The Magomedov brothers were arrested in 2018. The prosecution arrested the defendants' property worth 45 billion rubles. In 2019, the Forbes magazine estimated their wealth at $550 million, which put them at 185th place on the list of the richest Russians.

