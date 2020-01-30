UrduPoint.com
Moscow Court Sentences First Ex-Policeman To 2 Months In Jail Over Journalist Golunov Case

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Thu 30th January 2020 | 04:44 PM

Moscow's Basmanny district court sentenced on Thursday a former police officer to two months in jail over falsifying evidence against Russian journalist Ivan Golunov, a Sputnik correspondent reported fromt he courtroom

Earlier in the day, the Russia's Investigative Committee requested the arrest of five former police officers who were involved in the Golunov case.

"The court rules to satisfy the request of the investigation and selects detention until March 29 as the preventative measure," the court said.

