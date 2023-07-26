Open Menu

Moscow Court Sentences Group-IB Founder Sachkov To 14 Years In Prison For High Treason

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 26, 2023 | 03:40 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th July, 2023) The Moscow City Court has sentenced the founder of a global cybersecurity company Group-IB, Ilya Sachkov, to 14 years in prison for high treason, a Sputnik correspondent reported on Wednesday.

"To recognize Sachkov guilty of committing a crime under Article 275 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation and sentence him to 14 years of imprisonment in a maximum-security prison," the judge said.

The court also sentenced Sachkov to one year of restriction of freedom after his release from prison and imposed a fine of 500,000 rubles ($5,550).

Sachkov's lawyer Sergei Afanasyev told Sputnik following the verdict that he would appeal against the sentence.

