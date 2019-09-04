- Home
Moscow Court Sentences Illegal Rally Participant To 3.5 Years For Violence Against Police
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Wed 04th September 2019 | 07:59 PM
Moscow's Meshchansky court on Wednesday sentenced Yevgeny Kovalenko, a participant in an unauthorized protest rally in the Russian capital on July 27, who had thrown a garbage can in the direction of police officers, to 3.5 years of imprisonment, a Sputnik correspondent reported from the courtroom Wednesday
"Find Kovalenko guilty of two episodes of violence against a representative of authorities, not dangerous to health, sentence him to three years and six months of imprisonment in a general regime penal colony," Judge Olesya Mendeleyeva announced.