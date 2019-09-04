UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Moscow Court Sentences Illegal Rally Participant To 3.5 Years For Violence Against Police

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Wed 04th September 2019 | 07:59 PM

Moscow Court Sentences Illegal Rally Participant to 3.5 Years for Violence Against Police

Moscow's Meshchansky court on Wednesday sentenced Yevgeny Kovalenko, a participant in an unauthorized protest rally in the Russian capital on July 27, who had thrown a garbage can in the direction of police officers, to 3.5 years of imprisonment, a Sputnik correspondent reported from the courtroom Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th September, 2019) Moscow's Meshchansky court on Wednesday sentenced Yevgeny Kovalenko, a participant in an unauthorized protest rally in the Russian capital on July 27, who had thrown a garbage can in the direction of police officers, to 3.

5 years of imprisonment, a Sputnik correspondent reported from the courtroom Wednesday.

"Find Kovalenko guilty of two episodes of violence against a representative of authorities, not dangerous to health, sentence him to three years and six months of imprisonment in a general regime penal colony," Judge Olesya Mendeleyeva announced.

Related Topics

Protest Police Moscow Russia July From Court

Recent Stories

RAK Ruler receives Indian Consul General

1 minute ago

Pak Navy sets up free medical camp at Baba Island

2 minutes ago

Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar greets toppers ..

2 minutes ago

UK's Johnson Ready to Call for Snap Elections on O ..

2 minutes ago

Commissioner SBA proposes to ban heavy traffic on ..

2 minutes ago

Rain forecast for city Lahore

12 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.