Moscow Court Sentences Journalist Ivan Safronov to 22 Years in Prison in High Treason Case

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th September, 2022) The Moscow City Court on Monday found Ivan Safronov, a journalist and former adviser to the head of Roscosmos, guilty in the case of high treason, and the punishment will be announced in the near future, a Sputnik correspondent reported from the courtroom.

"To recognize Safronov Ivan Ivanovich guilty of committing a crime under Article 275 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation," the judicial board announced.

The court sentenced Safronov to 22 years in a strict regime colony.

"To give Safronov a sentence of imprisonment for a term of 22 years to be served in a strict regime colony," the judicial board announced.

In addition, he was sentenced to two years of restriction of freedom after his release and a fine of 500,000 rubles ($8,280).

The case was heard behind closed doors, but the public was admitted to hear the verdict. The court limited itself to reading the introductory and operative parts, omitting the descriptive and motivational parts of the verdict.