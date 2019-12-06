Moscow Court Sentences Man To 1 Year In Prison Over Pushing Policeman At Rally
Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 31 minutes ago Fri 06th December 2019 | 02:10 PM
A court in Moscow on Friday sentenced Nikita Chirtsov to one year in prison over using violence against a policeman at a July rally, a Sputnik correspondent reported from court
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th December, 2019) A court in Moscow on Friday sentenced Nikita Chirtsov to one year in prison over using violence against a policeman at a July rally, a Sputnik correspondent reported from court.
Prosecution asked for 3.5 years in prison.
Investigators believe that Chirtsov pushed a policeman during an unauthorized rally in the center of Moscow on July 27. Chirtsov maintains he is not guilty.
In late July another Moscow court fined Chirtsov 12,000 rubles (about $188) over failing to adhere to rules for rallies. The young man left for Minsk but was detained there in late August.