Moscow Court Sentences Man to 1 Year in Prison Over Pushing Policeman at Rally

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th December, 2019) A court in Moscow on Friday sentenced Nikita Chirtsov to one year in prison over using violence against a policeman at a July rally, a Sputnik correspondent reported from court.

Prosecution asked for 3.5 years in prison.

Investigators believe that Chirtsov pushed a policeman during an unauthorized rally in the center of Moscow on July 27. Chirtsov maintains he is not guilty.

In late July another Moscow court fined Chirtsov 12,000 rubles (about $188) over failing to adhere to rules for rallies. The young man left for Minsk but was detained there in late August.