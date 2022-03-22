UrduPoint.com

Moscow Court Sentences Navalny To 9 Years In Prison In Fraud, Contempt Of Court Case

Faizan Hashmi Published March 22, 2022 | 06:24 PM

Moscow Court Sentences Navalny to 9 Years in Prison in Fraud, Contempt of Court Case

A Moscow district court has sentenced jailed opposition figure Alexey Navalny to nine years in a strict-regime penal colony in a criminal case of fraud and contempt of court, judge Margarita Kotova said on Tuesday

POKROV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd March, 2022) A Moscow district court has sentenced jailed opposition figure Alexey Navalny to nine years in a strict-regime penal colony in a criminal case of fraud and contempt of court, judge Margarita Kotova said on Tuesday.

Last week, a Sputnik correspondent reported that Russian prosecutors were seeking 13-year imprisonment and a fine of 1.2 million rubles ($10,600) for Navalny on charges of fraud and contempt of court. Earlier in the day, the court has issued a guilty sentence on Navalny.

"(The prison) term is nine years .... (in a) strict-regime (colony)," the judge said.

The opposition figure is also fined 1.2 million rubles ($11,527).

Related Topics

Contempt Of Court Moscow Russia Fine Criminals Million Court Opposition

Recent Stories

Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi hosts an evening ..

Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi hosts an evening with renowned poet Iftikhar Ar ..

16 minutes ago
 Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi organized a comed ..

Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi organized a comedy evening with Ata-ul-Haq Qasm ..

18 minutes ago
 United States has a long history of good relations ..

United States has a long history of good relations with Pakistan. Khwaja Rameez ..

21 minutes ago
 UVAS Alumni Association holds its 12th annual reun ..

UVAS Alumni Association holds its 12th annual reunion & celebrates its 20 years ..

34 minutes ago
 KP U21 Women Games begins amidst tight security

KP U21 Women Games begins amidst tight security

38 seconds ago
 Flower exhibition opens in IBA varsity

Flower exhibition opens in IBA varsity

40 seconds ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>