Moscow Court Sentences Navalny to 9 Years in Prison in Fraud, Contempt of Court Case

POKROV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd March, 2022) A Moscow district court has sentenced jailed opposition figure Alexey Navalny to nine years in a strict-regime penal colony in a criminal case of fraud and contempt of court, judge Margarita Kotova said on Tuesday.

Last week, a Sputnik correspondent reported that Russian prosecutors were seeking 13-year imprisonment and a fine of 1.2 million rubles ($10,600) for Navalny on charges of fraud and contempt of court. Earlier in the day, the court has issued a guilty sentence on Navalny.

"(The prison) term is nine years .... (in a) strict-regime (colony)," the judge said.

The opposition figure is also fined 1.2 million rubles ($11,527).