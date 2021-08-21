(@FahadShabbir)

A district court in Moscow sentenced the former chief of Alexey Navalny's local office to a year of travel restrictions on Friday for calling for protests that flouted coronavirus limits

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th August, 2021) A district court in Moscow sentenced the former chief of Alexey Navalny's local office to a year of travel restrictions on Friday for calling for protests that flouted coronavirus limits.

"[Oleg] Stepanov was sentenced to a year of restricted freedom," a Preobrazhensky court spokesperson told Sputnik.

Restrictions include a nighttime curfew and bans on participation in mass events and on leaving Moscow without a prior notice. His defense team has 10 days to appeal the ruling.

The same charges were brought against Navalny's close associates, Lyubov Sobol and Kira Yarmysh, who will have their freedom to travel restricted for 18 months. Navalny's younger brother Oleg was handed a suspended sentence.

Prosecutors argue that allies of the jailed opposition activist called on people to take to the streets for unauthorized demonstrations in January, February and April, creating a risk of superspreader events.