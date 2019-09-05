UrduPoint.com
Moscow Court Sentences Programmer Kotov To 4 Years For Repeated Violations At Rallies

Moscow's Tverskoy court on Thursday sentenced programmer Konstantin Kotov to four years of imprisonment for repeated violations at rallies, a Sputnik correspondent reported from the courtroom

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th September, 2019) Moscow's Tverskoy court on Thursday sentenced programmer Konstantin Kotov to four years of imprisonment for repeated violations at rallies, a Sputnik correspondent reported from the courtroom.

Kotov was detained shortly after a demonstration not authorized by the city hall on August 10 in downtown Moscow. The prosecution had previously requested 4.5 years for him.

"To find guilty of a crime under Article 212.1 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation, and sentence [Kotov] to four years in a general regime penal colony," the judge announced.

