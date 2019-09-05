Moscow Court Sentences Programmer Kotov to 4 Years for Repeated Violations at Rallies

Moscow's Tverskoy court on Thursday sentenced programmer Konstantin Kotov to four years of imprisonment for repeated violations at rallies, a Sputnik correspondent reported from the courtroom

Kotov was detained shortly after a demonstration not authorized by the city hall on August 10 in downtown Moscow. The prosecution had previously requested 4.5 years for him.

"To find guilty of a crime under Article 212.1 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation, and sentence [Kotov] to four years in a general regime penal colony," the judge announced.