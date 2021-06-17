UrduPoint.com
Moscow Court Sentences US Citizen Spector To 4 Years In Jail In Bribery Case

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Thu 17th June 2021 | 06:50 PM

Moscow Court Sentences US Citizen Spector to 4 Years in Jail in Bribery Case

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th June, 2021) The Ostankino district court in Moscow on Thursday sentenced US citizen Gene Spector to four years in prison for mediation in a bribe to the ex-assistant to the deputy chairman of the Russian government, Anastasia Alekseeva, the court spokeswoman, Kristina Yavkina, told Sputnik.

"The court found Spector guilty of mediation in bribery on an especially large scale and sentenced him to four years in a strict regime colony with a fine of over 14 million rubles [$194,000] to the state revenue," Yavkina said.

The verdict has not yet entered into force and can be appealed.

