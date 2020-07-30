UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Moscow Court Sentences US Student To 9 Years Incarceration For Assaulting Police Officers

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Thu 30th July 2020 | 05:25 PM

Moscow Court Sentences US Student to 9 Years Incarceration for Assaulting Police Officers

Moscow's Golovinsky District Court has sentenced Trevor Reed, a US-born student and former Marine, to nine years incarceration for assaulting two police officers in an incident that took place in 2019, legal officials told Sputnik on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th July, 2020) Moscow's Golovinsky District Court has sentenced Trevor Reed, a US-born student and former Marine, to nine years incarceration for assaulting two police officers in an incident that took place in 2019, legal officials told Sputnik on Thursday.

"The court found him guilty under Part 2 of Article 318 of the Russian Criminal Code (the use of life-endangering violence against a government official) and sentenced him to nine years in prison," a court official said, adding that Reed will serve his sentence at a medium-security prison.

Reed, who was visiting Moscow temporarily, was detained by police in August after being involved in a drunken altercation with two women. The US-born student assaulted two law enforcement officers while being transported to a police station, causing the vehicle they were traveling in to swerve erratically.

Both police officers filed a civil suit against Reed for damages. The court ruled on Thursday that the Texas native must pay 100,000 rubles ($1,358) to each of the law enforcement officers.

Reed has 10 days to appeal the verdict, the court said.

Related Topics

Police Moscow Russia Police Station Student Vehicle August Criminals Women 2019 Government Court

Recent Stories

Mohammad Amir joins Pakistan squad in England

2 minutes ago

Male lion died after death of lioness in Islamabad ..

6 minutes ago

Hamdan bin Zayed congratulates UAE Leaders on Eid ..

16 minutes ago

National Ambulance raises emergency preparedness f ..

16 minutes ago

Shehzad Roy tests positive for Coronavirus

17 minutes ago

May Allah protect humanity from pandemic, calamity ..

30 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.