Moscow Court Sentences US Student to 9 Years Incarceration for Assaulting Police Officers

Moscow's Golovinsky District Court has sentenced Trevor Reed, a US-born student and former Marine, to nine years incarceration for assaulting two police officers in an incident that took place in 2019, legal officials told Sputnik on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th July, 2020) Moscow's Golovinsky District Court has sentenced Trevor Reed, a US-born student and former Marine, to nine years incarceration for assaulting two police officers in an incident that took place in 2019, legal officials told Sputnik on Thursday.

"The court found him guilty under Part 2 of Article 318 of the Russian Criminal Code (the use of life-endangering violence against a government official) and sentenced him to nine years in prison," a court official said, adding that Reed will serve his sentence at a medium-security prison.

Reed, who was visiting Moscow temporarily, was detained by police in August after being involved in a drunken altercation with two women. The US-born student assaulted two law enforcement officers while being transported to a police station, causing the vehicle they were traveling in to swerve erratically.

Both police officers filed a civil suit against Reed for damages. The court ruled on Thursday that the Texas native must pay 100,000 rubles ($1,358) to each of the law enforcement officers.

Reed has 10 days to appeal the verdict, the court said.