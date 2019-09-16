Moscow Court Sentences Ustinov to 3.5 Years for Violence Against Law Enforcer August 3

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th September, 2019) Moscow's Tverskoy court sentenced unauthorized rally participant Pavel Ustinov to 3.5 years in prison for violence against riot police in the Russian capital's center August 3, a Sputnik correspondent reported from the courtroom Monday.

According to the case materials, on August 3, on Pushkin Square, senior police sergeant Alexander Lyagin detained Ustinov, who was "violating public order and being an active participant in riots." Ustinov resisted, and Lyagin had his shoulder dislocated. The defendant pleaded not guilty.

"To find Ustinov Pavel guilty of committing a crime under Part 2 of Article 318 of the Russian Criminal Code, and to sentence him to 3 years and 6 months in a general regime penal colony," the judge announced the verdict.