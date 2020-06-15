Moscow Court Sentences Whelan To 16 Years In Prison On Espionage Charges
Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Mon 15th June 2020 | 03:00 PM
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th June, 2020) The Moscow City Court sentenced on Monday US citizen Paul Whelan to 16 years in a high-security prison on espionage charges, a Sputnik correspondent reported from the courtroom.
"To inflict a sentence of 16 years of imprisonment, the sentence is due to be served in a high-security penal facility," the judge said.
The prosecutor asked to sentence Whelan to 18 years. Whelan insists on his innocence, he said he would contest the sentence.