Moscow Court Sentences Whelan to 16 Years in Prison on Espionage Charges

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th June, 2020) The Moscow City Court sentenced on Monday US citizen Paul Whelan to 16 years in a high-security prison on espionage charges, a Sputnik correspondent reported from the courtroom.

"To inflict a sentence of 16 years of imprisonment, the sentence is due to be served in a high-security penal facility," the judge said.

The prosecutor asked to sentence Whelan to 18 years. Whelan insists on his innocence, he said he would contest the sentence.