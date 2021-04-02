Moscow Court Slaps Third Fine on Twitter, Total Sum Reaches $116,000

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd April, 2021) Moscow's Tagansky district court fined social media giant Twitter 8.9 million rubles ($116,000) in three cases related to failure to remove illegal information, Court spokeswoman Zulfiya Gurinchuk told Sputnik.

Earlier in the day, the court fined the microblogging service 3.2 million rubles ($42,000) in the first case and 3.

3 million rubles in the second one for "systematic failures to delete illegal information."

"By the decision of the magistrate ... of the Tagansky district of Moscow, Twitter lnc was found guilty of committing an administrative offense under ... Administrative Code of the Russian Federation, sentenced to an administrative fine of 2.4 million rubles [$31,000]," the court stated with regard to the third case.