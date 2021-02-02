(@FahadShabbir)

Moscow's Simonovsky District Court has started its hearing, held inside the Moscow City Court building, on replacing Russian opposition figure Alexey Navalny's suspended sentence in the Yves Rocher fraud case with real time in prison under a request of the Russian detention authority, a Sputnik corespondent reported from the courtroom

Lawyers Vadim Kobzev and Olga Mikhailova represent Navalny's interests. Navalny's wife Yulia and dozens of reporters are present in the courtroom.

On Monday, the Russian Prosecutor General's Office said it would insist on replacing the suspended sentence with a custodial term over repeated violations of probation.