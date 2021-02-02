UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Moscow Court Starts Hearings On Replacing Navalny's Suspended Sentence With Prison Term

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 36 minutes ago Tue 02nd February 2021 | 01:35 PM

Moscow Court Starts Hearings on Replacing Navalny's Suspended Sentence With Prison Term

Moscow's Simonovsky District Court has started its hearing, held inside the Moscow City Court building, on replacing Russian opposition figure Alexey Navalny's suspended sentence in the Yves Rocher fraud case with real time in prison under a request of the Russian detention authority, a Sputnik corespondent reported from the courtroom

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd February, 2021) Moscow's Simonovsky District Court has started its hearing, held inside the Moscow City Court building, on replacing Russian opposition figure Alexey Navalny's suspended sentence in the Yves Rocher fraud case with real time in prison under a request of the Russian detention authority, a Sputnik corespondent reported from the courtroom.

Lawyers Vadim Kobzev and Olga Mikhailova represent Navalny's interests. Navalny's wife Yulia and dozens of reporters are present in the courtroom.

On Monday, the Russian Prosecutor General's Office said it would insist on replacing the suspended sentence with a custodial term over repeated violations of probation.

Related Topics

Hearing Moscow Russia Wife From Court Opposition

Recent Stories

Rights Group Urges Guinean Gov't to Investigate De ..

6 minutes ago

Israeli Drone Crashes in Southern Gaza Strip Durin ..

6 minutes ago

Decline in global coronavirus cases shows variants ..

6 minutes ago

French, Austrian Europe Ministers to Discuss Terro ..

6 minutes ago

Daniel Pearl Case: SC orders to remove main suspec ..

18 minutes ago

NIreland halts post-Brexit border checks over staf ..

14 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.