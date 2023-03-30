Moscow Court That Expected to Hear Case of WSJ Reported Evacuated Over Bomb Threat - Court

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th March, 2023) The Lefortovo District Court of Moscow that is expected to hear the case of Wall Street Journal Moscow bureau correspondent Evan Gershkovich, who was detained in the city of Yekaterinburg over espionage suspicions, was evacuated due to a bomb threat, the court's press service told Sputnik on Thursday.

"Visitors and employees of the Lefortovo court have been evacuated," the press service said, adding that the court received a message with a bomb threat.