MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th April, 2021) The Moscow City Court told Sputnik that it would start on May 17 considering on the merits the lawsuit by the prosecutor's office, which seeks labeling jailed opposition figure Alexey Navalny's Anti-Corruption Foundation (FBK, recognized as a foreign agent in Russia) as an extremist organization.

"The consideration of the prosecutor's office lawsuit against FBK and others is scheduled for May 17, 10:00 [07:00 GMT]," a court spokesman said.

The hearings will be held behind closed doors, as some of the materials submitted to the court were classified as secret.