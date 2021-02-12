UrduPoint.com
Moscow Court To Hear Criminal Case On Graft During Kalashnikov Plant Building In Venezuela

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Fri 12th February 2021 | 07:10 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th February, 2021) A Moscow district court has registered a criminal case related to embezzlement during the construction of a plant for the production of Kalashnikov rifles in Venezuela.

"The case has been submitted for consideration on the merits and registered, the date of the start of the hearings has not been fixed yet," the court told Sputnik.

The defendants in the case are the head of the Kislorodmontazh company, Sergey Tyukulmin, and his partner, Vladimir Yaremenko, who are accused of causing property damage by deception or breach of trust. According to the Kommersant newspaper, the damage amounted to 200 million rubles ($2.7 million). The money was allocated by Rosoboronexport, Russia's state arms exporter, which was recognized as a victim in the criminal case.

