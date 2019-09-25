UrduPoint.com
Moscow Court To Review Legality Of Sentencing Protester To 3 Years In Jail Next Week

The Moscow City Court will determine on September 30 whether the sentencing of Russian citizen Ivan Podkopaev to three years in prison over attacking a security officer at an unauthorized rally in Moscow was legal, the court press secretary told Sputnik

Podkopaev was sentenced on September 3 to three years in a minimum security prison for his actions at a rally that took place in Russia's capital on July 27.

"The review of the appeal [to determine whether the ruling] was legal is set for September 30," Uliana Solopova said.

According to the police investigation, a masked Podkopaev had pepper sprayed police officers during a protest in Moscow. The officers received chemical burns to the eyes. Upon his arrest, a knife, a gas mask, a hammer and gloves were found in Podkopaev's possession.

The perpetrator admitted to his guilt during the court proceedings and subsequently cannot appeal the ruling, but can request less time.

Unauthorized rallies began in Moscow in mid-July following the decision of the city's election commission to bar several opposition candidates from participating in the city council election. To have been registered, each prospective candidate should have collected a certain number of signatures and the commission cited a large proportion of "bad" signatures as their reason for refusing the registration of the would-be candidates.

Along with Podkopaev, Egor Zhukov, Danila Beglets, Evgeny Kovalenko, Konstantin Kotov and Pavel Ustinov also received various prison sentences for participating in the unauthorized rallies.

