The Moscow court of arbitration has received a plaint to recognize a person named Mark Elliot Zuckerberg bankrupt, according to an entry on the court's website

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th February, 2021) The Moscow court of arbitration has received a plaint to recognize a person named Mark Elliot Zuckerberg bankrupt, according to an entry on the court's website.

The plaint was submitted on Tuesday.

The entry on the court's website does not contain the plaintiff's name, neither does it specify if the defendant is Facebook's CEO.

The case will be reviewed by judge Larisa Kravchuk.