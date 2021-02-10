Moscow Court To Review Purported Case On Mark Zuckerberg's Bankruptcy
Muhammad Irfan 20 seconds ago Wed 10th February 2021 | 05:25 PM
The Moscow court of arbitration has received a plaint to recognize a person named Mark Elliot Zuckerberg bankrupt, according to an entry on the court's website
The plaint was submitted on Tuesday.
The entry on the court's website does not contain the plaintiff's name, neither does it specify if the defendant is Facebook's CEO.
The case will be reviewed by judge Larisa Kravchuk.