MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th September, 2019) The Moscow City Court on October 3 will verify the legality of the verdict given to blogger Vladislav Sinitsa, who was sentenced to five years in jail over a tweet that was interpreted as a threat against the children of Russian law enforcement officers, the court's spokeswoman, Ulyana Solopova, told Sputnik on Tuesday.

"The hearing on the complaint against the verdict was reappointed for October 3 at 10:00 [07:00 GMT]," she said.

On Monday, Solopova said the hearing was scheduled for October 15.

In early September, Moscow's Presnensky District Court sentenced Sinitsa to five years in prison on extremism charges. While investigators interpreted one of Sinitsa's tweets as a call to kill the children of police officers who dispersed recent unauthorized rallies in Moscow, the blogger has insisted that his words were taken out of context.