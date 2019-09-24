UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Moscow Court To Verify Legality Of Blogger Sinitsa's Sentencing 12 Days Sooner On Oct 3

Umer Jamshaid 8 hours ago Tue 24th September 2019 | 04:50 PM

Moscow Court to Verify Legality of Blogger Sinitsa's Sentencing 12 Days Sooner on Oct 3

The Moscow City Court on October 3 will verify the legality of the verdict given to blogger Vladislav Sinitsa, who was sentenced to five years in jail over a tweet that was interpreted as a threat against the children of Russian law enforcement officers, the court's spokeswoman, Ulyana Solopova, told Sputnik on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th September, 2019) The Moscow City Court on October 3 will verify the legality of the verdict given to blogger Vladislav Sinitsa, who was sentenced to five years in jail over a tweet that was interpreted as a threat against the children of Russian law enforcement officers, the court's spokeswoman, Ulyana Solopova, told Sputnik on Tuesday.

"The hearing on the complaint against the verdict was reappointed for October 3 at 10:00 [07:00 GMT]," she said.

On Monday, Solopova said the hearing was scheduled for October 15.

In early September, Moscow's Presnensky District Court sentenced Sinitsa to five years in prison on extremism charges. While investigators interpreted one of Sinitsa's tweets as a call to kill the children of police officers who dispersed recent unauthorized rallies in Moscow, the blogger has insisted that his words were taken out of context.

Related Topics

Hearing Police Moscow Russia Jail September October Court

Recent Stories

1,842 Emirati voters abroad cast votes in FNC Elec ..

56 minutes ago

Prime Minister , Ethiopian President discuss ways ..

1 hour ago

Circular debt growth brought down to Rs 18b from R ..

24 minutes ago

Scientific innovation paves way for promising futu ..

1 hour ago

UAE participates in meeting on human rights in occ ..

1 hour ago

Lebanon on Verge of Grain Crisis Due to Instabilit ..

26 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.