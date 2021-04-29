UrduPoint.com
Moscow Court Upholds $11,443 Fine On Navalny For Defamation Of Veteran

Faizan Hashmi 4 seconds ago Thu 29th April 2021 | 03:30 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th April, 2021) Moscow's Babushkinsky district court upheld on Thursday the fine of 850,000 rubles ($11,443) imposed on opposition figure Alexey Navalny in the case of libel against Ignat Artemenko, a veteran of the Great Patriotic War, a Sputnik correspondent reported from the courtroom.

"To leave the decision of the magistrate court of the Yuzhnoe Medvedkovo district unchanged, the complaint of lawyers Kobzev and Mikhailova remains without satisfaction," judge Natalya Kurysheva said.

The verdict comes into legal force and is subject to execution, but Navalny's defense team still has the opportunity to challenge the decision under cassational procedure in Russia, and also to file a complaint with the European Court of Human Rights.

More Stories From World

