Moscow Court Upholds 15-Day Arrest For Pussy Riot Activist Verzilov Over Public Swearing

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Thu 25th June 2020 | 06:30 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th June, 2020) The Moscow City Court on Thursday ruled legal a decision to sentence Pussy Riot activist Pyotr Verzilov to a 15-day administrative arrest over swearing in public, a Sputnik correspondent reported from the courtroom.

On Monday, the Meshchansky District Court of Moscow ruled to arrest Verzilov for 15 days over public swearing.

"To leave the decision of the Meshchansky court of Moscow unchanged, and the appeal ” without satisfaction," judge Tatyana Khomyakova said, reading out the ruling.

MediaZona, an outlet run by the scandalous punk rock band, reports that Verzilov was taken for questioning on Sunday in connection with a July 27, 2019, unsanctioned rally.

He then walked free from a police department, but was soon detained again ” on hooliganism charges. According to a protocol read out in court, Verzilov several times used foul language in a public place in presence of other people.

The activist pleads not guilty, saying that he did not use foul language, and there were no witnesses to his alleged wrongdoing, other than police officers.

