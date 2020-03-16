UrduPoint.com
The Tagansky District Court of Moscow has dismissed an appeal against 4 million rubles ($53,400) worth of fine over Twitter's failure to comply with the obligation to store Russian users' data in the country, a Sputnik correspondent reported from the courtroom on Monday

On January 31, Russia's communications watchdog Roskomnadzor filed lawsuits against Facebook and Twitter for failing to timely provide information on the localization of Russian users' databases. On February 13, the court fined Twitter and Facebook 4 million rubles each. Facebook has not appealed the ruling yet.

"To uphold the magistrate's decision to impose a fine.

To leave the appeal without satisfaction," the judge said.

The Law on Personal Data, which obligates tech giants to store personal data of Russians on servers located within the country, entered into force on September 1, 2015. The companies that fail to timely provide information on meeting the requirements face a fine of up to 6 million rubles. The law, which applies to both Russian and foreign companies, also provides for blocking websites regularly violating the rules.

Roskomnadzor demanded that Twitter and Facebook report on their compliance with the rules back in December 2018. Facebook and Twitter did not respond to the demand and were first fined 3,000 rubles each.

