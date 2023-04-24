UrduPoint.com

Moscow Court Upholds Arrest Of Trepova Involved In St. Petersburg Terrorist Attack

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th April, 2023) The Moscow City Court has upheld the arrest of Daria Trepova, who is suspected of committing the terrorist attack in a cafe in the center of St. Petersburg which killed Russian military reporter Vladlen Tatarsky, a Sputnik correspondent reported on Monday.

In early April, an unidentified explosive device went off in a cafe in the center of St. Petersburg. As a result of the incident Tatarsky, also known as Maxim Fomin, was killed and 42 people were injured. Trepova, who allegedly handed the reporter a statuette with explosives, was later detained on suspicion of involvement in the explosion. On April 4, Moscow's Basmanny District Court ruled that Trepova should be arrested for two months, until June 2, 2023.

"The verdict of the Basmanny District Court is left unchanged, the appeal is not satisfied," the judge announced.

Before the start of the trial, a prosecutor asked the court to hold it in closed session as the materials considered by the court have "confidentiality of the preliminary investigation."

"I object to the closure of the trial. In this case, I want to say that I am insanely sorry about what happened, every day I pray for the health of the victims," Trepova said.

Russia's National Anti-Terrorism Committee said earlier in the month the Ukrainian special services and the supporters of the Anti-Corruption Foundation (FBK, designated extremist organization and foreign agent, banned in Russia) planned the terrorist attack.

