Moscow Court Upholds Decision to Place WSJ Reported in Pretrial Detention Center

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th April, 2023) The Moscow City Court on Tuesday ruled that the decision to place Wall Street Journal correspondent Evan Gershkovich, who is accused of espionage, in pretrial detention center was lawful, a Sputnik correspondent confirmed.

"The decision of the Lefortovsky District Court of Moscow to be left unchanged, the appeal (of Gershkovich's defense team) - not satisfied," the judge said.