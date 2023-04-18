UrduPoint.com

Moscow Court Upholds Decision To Place WSJ Reporter In Pretrial Detention Center

Sumaira FH Published April 18, 2023 | 06:00 PM

Moscow Court Upholds Decision to Place WSJ Reporter in Pretrial Detention Center

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th April, 2023) The Moscow City Court on Tuesday ruled that the decision to place Wall Street Journal correspondent Evan Gershkovich, who is accused of espionage, in pretrial detention center was lawful, a Sputnik correspondent confirmed.

"The decision of the Lefortovo District Court of Moscow to be left unchanged, the appeal (of Gershkovich's defense team) - not satisfied," the judge said.

US Ambassador in Russia Lynne Tracy said that Washington expected Moscow to grant a continuous consular access to Gershkovich and called for his immediate release.

"I was able to meet Evan yesterday at the court of the prison.

It was the first time he was granted counselor access since his wrongful detention more than two weeks ago ... We expect the Russian authorities to provide continuous counselor access to Evan," Tracy said after the hearing.

On March 29, Gershkovich was detained in the Russian city of Yekaterinburg on suspicion of trying to collect classified defense information for the United States. A Moscow court ruled that the reporter be put in pre-trial detention until May 29. The Wall Street Journal has denied the allegations and demanded Gershkovich's immediate release.

Related Topics

Hearing Moscow Russia Washington Yekaterinburg United States March May Court

Recent Stories

United Arab Bank reports AED 54.8 million net prof ..

United Arab Bank reports AED 54.8 million net profit in Q1 2023

46 seconds ago
 LHC orders govt authorities not to harass Imran Kh ..

LHC orders govt authorities not to harass Imran Khan

8 minutes ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid issues law amending certain ar ..

Mohammed bin Rashid issues law amending certain articles of law regulating drone ..

16 minutes ago
 42 Abu Dhabi school opens applications for &#039;P ..

42 Abu Dhabi school opens applications for &#039;Piscine&#039; coding programme

16 minutes ago
 Dubai records over AED1.2 bn in realty transaction ..

Dubai records over AED1.2 bn in realty transactions Tuesday

16 minutes ago
 Sharjah Islamic Bank reports operating profit incr ..

Sharjah Islamic Bank reports operating profit increase by 32%, net profit by 25% ..

31 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.