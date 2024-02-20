Open Menu

Moscow Court Upholds Detention Of US Journalist Gershkovich Until March 30

Sumaira FH Published February 20, 2024 | 07:01 PM

Moscow court upholds detention of US journalist Gershkovich until March 30

A Moscow court on Tuesday said jailed US journalist Evan Gershkovich would remain in pre-trial detention until at least March 30, rejecting the latest appeal brought by his legal team

Moscow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2024) A Moscow court on Tuesday said jailed US journalist Evan Gershkovich would remain in pre-trial detention until at least March 30, rejecting the latest appeal brought by his legal team.

Wall Street Journal reporter Gershkovich was arrested while on a reporting trip to the Urals city of Yekaterinburg last March and subsequently charged with espionage -- accusations rejected by him, his employers and the White House.

"Gershkovich will remain in custody until March 30, 2024," the Moscow courts service said in a statement Tuesday following a hearing.

The appeal was a technical hearing against an earlier ruling to extend Gershkovich's pre-trial detention period and did not concern the substance of the case.

The US has slammed the Kremlin over his arrest and ongoing detention.

"The charges against Evan are baseless. The Russian government has locked Evan up simply for reporting news," US Ambassador to Russia Lynne Tracy, who attended the hearing, said Tuesday.

The decision means Gershkovich will spend at least a year in jail following his shock arrest on March 29, 2023 -- the first time Russia had arrested a Western journalist on espionage charges since the fall of the Soviet Union.

President Vladimir Putin said earlier this month he would like to see Gershkovich released as part of a prisoner exchange between Russia and the United States and that talks between the two countries were ongoing.

In those remarks to conservative American tv commentator Tucker Carlson, the Russian leader suggested that he wanted to see a Russian who was jailed in Germany for killing a Chechen dissident freed as part of the deal.

Related Topics

Hearing Prisoner Exchange Moscow Russia Jail White House Germany Vladimir Putin Yekaterinburg United States March TV Government Court

Recent Stories

Int'l Media Conference concludes at UoS

Int'l Media Conference concludes at UoS

4 minutes ago
 SMBR reviews reforms for Revenue Academy

SMBR reviews reforms for Revenue Academy

4 minutes ago
 'Multan division ideal for early sowing of cotton' ..

'Multan division ideal for early sowing of cotton'; Saqib Ateel

4 minutes ago
 ‘No Deadlock’ in talks with PML-N: Kaira

‘No Deadlock’ in talks with PML-N: Kaira

4 minutes ago
 All arrangements to be made on Shab-e-Barat: Mayor ..

All arrangements to be made on Shab-e-Barat: Mayor Karachi

4 minutes ago
 SMIU VC addresses the Orientation Day

SMIU VC addresses the Orientation Day

4 minutes ago
Sindh Cabinet approves increase in Abiana, water c ..

Sindh Cabinet approves increase in Abiana, water charges to meet M&R expenditure ..

7 minutes ago
 SPSC cancels paper of Secondary School Teacher to ..

SPSC cancels paper of Secondary School Teacher to maintain transparency

8 minutes ago
 561 centers set up for 176,359 candidates for SSC ..

561 centers set up for 176,359 candidates for SSC annual exam in Faisalabad divi ..

8 minutes ago
 Woman dies in road mishap

Woman dies in road mishap

8 minutes ago
 PSL 9: Multan Sultans opt to bowl first against Is ..

PSL 9: Multan Sultans opt to bowl first against Islamabad United

24 minutes ago
 Israel pounds Gaza ahead of UN truce vote

Israel pounds Gaza ahead of UN truce vote

22 minutes ago

More Stories From World