UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Moscow Court Upholds Fine On Twitter For Violating Data Localization Law

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Thu 13th May 2021 | 06:40 PM

Moscow Court Upholds Fine on Twitter for Violating Data Localization Law

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th May, 2021) The Moscow City Court told Sputnik on Thursday that it had upheld a fine of 4 million rubles ($54,000) on Twitter for violating the data localization law.

In November, the Moscow Meshchansky court turned down Twitter's claim to bailiff Maxim Dumakov, who initiated enforcement proceedings against it for breaking the law on localizing Russian users' data.

"The Moscow City Court has left the Meshchansky court's decision of November 16, 2020, on the administrative claim by Twitter.

Inc against bailiff M.S. Dumakov unchanged. The appeal has not been granted," the press office said.

In December 2018, Russia's communications watchdog Roskomnadzor requested Twitter and Facebook to report on their compliance with the localization data law. Both companies failed to respond, and each of them was fined 3,000 rubles ($40). Roskomnadzor then initiated administrative proceedings against Twitter and Facebook. The court imposed on each company a fine of 4 million rubles.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia Facebook Twitter Company Fine November December 2018 2020 Million Court

Recent Stories

55,611 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in p ..

1 hour ago

Tahnoun bin Mohammed performs Eid al-Fitr prayers

2 hours ago

UAE announces 1,512 new COVID-19 cases, 1,474 reco ..

4 hours ago

UAE, Seychelles announce safe travel corridor for ..

5 hours ago

RAK Ruler performs Eid al-Fitr prayer

5 hours ago

Russia records first cases of Indian COVID-19 vari ..

6 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.