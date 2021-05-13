Moscow Court Upholds Fine on Twitter for Violating Data Localization Law

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th May, 2021) The Moscow City Court told Sputnik on Thursday that it had upheld a fine of 4 million rubles ($54,000) on Twitter for violating the data localization law.

In November, the Moscow Meshchansky court turned down Twitter's claim to bailiff Maxim Dumakov, who initiated enforcement proceedings against it for breaking the law on localizing Russian users' data.

"The Moscow City Court has left the Meshchansky court's decision of November 16, 2020, on the administrative claim by Twitter.

Inc against bailiff M.S. Dumakov unchanged. The appeal has not been granted," the press office said.

In December 2018, Russia's communications watchdog Roskomnadzor requested Twitter and Facebook to report on their compliance with the localization data law. Both companies failed to respond, and each of them was fined 3,000 rubles ($40). Roskomnadzor then initiated administrative proceedings against Twitter and Facebook. The court imposed on each company a fine of 4 million rubles.