A Moscow district court on Monday awarded the ownership of almost 100 unclaimed art works by well-known Russian artists to the Tretyakov Gallery

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd May, 2023) A Moscow district court on Monday awarded the ownership of almost 100 unclaimed art works by well-known Russian artists to the Tretyakov Gallery.

"The Zamoskvorechye District Court of Moscow has upheld the State Tretyakov Gallery's claim," a court spokesperson told Sputnik.

The art works include 72 paintings, 19 graphics and three sculptures. Some of the sketches are attributed to Isaac Levitan and Kuzma Petrov-Vodkin.

The Russian national art gallery can claim a piece of art on behalf of the state if it stays unclaimed in its repository for over five years and only after the museum has exhausted every means of finding its rightful owner.