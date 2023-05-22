UrduPoint.com

Moscow Court Upholds Tretyakov Gallery's Claim For Almost 100 Art Works

Umer Jamshaid Published May 22, 2023 | 09:34 PM

Moscow Court Upholds Tretyakov Gallery's Claim for Almost 100 Art Works

A Moscow district court on Monday awarded the ownership of almost 100 unclaimed art works by well-known Russian artists to the Tretyakov Gallery

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd May, 2023) A Moscow district court on Monday awarded the ownership of almost 100 unclaimed art works by well-known Russian artists to the Tretyakov Gallery.

"The Zamoskvorechye District Court of Moscow has upheld the State Tretyakov Gallery's claim," a court spokesperson told Sputnik.

The art works include 72 paintings, 19 graphics and three sculptures. Some of the sketches are attributed to Isaac Levitan and Kuzma Petrov-Vodkin.

The Russian national art gallery can claim a piece of art on behalf of the state if it stays unclaimed in its repository for over five years and only after the museum has exhausted every means of finding its rightful owner.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia Court

Recent Stories

The Supreme Court not provide conveyance for Imran ..

The Supreme Court not provide conveyance for Imran Khan's appearance

38 seconds ago
 PM declares National Games as Pakistan's sign of v ..

PM declares National Games as Pakistan's sign of victory against terrorism

39 seconds ago
 Dr Jamal to inaugurate medical dispensary for Jour ..

Dr Jamal to inaugurate medical dispensary for Journalists

7 minutes ago
 Ashrafi thanks China, Saudi Arabia, Turkiye, and E ..

Ashrafi thanks China, Saudi Arabia, Turkiye, and Egypt for boycotting G20 meetin ..

7 minutes ago
 Ukrainian Sabotage Group Attack on Russia's Belgor ..

Ukrainian Sabotage Group Attack on Russia's Belgorod Region Injures 8 People - G ..

3 minutes ago
 Climate change causes 2 mln deaths in 50 years; po ..

Climate change causes 2 mln deaths in 50 years; poor suffer most: UN

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.