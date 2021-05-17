Moscow Court Yet to Consider Giving Navalny Access to FBK Foundation Case - Lawyer

A Moscow court is yet to rule whether Russian opposition activist Alexey Navalny can take part in the legal action against the Anti-Corruption Foundation (FBK, designated foreign agent in Russia) he founded, his lawyer said Monday

"As of today, the court has not even begun considering this request," Ivan Pavlov told reporters in Moscow.

The court has delayed until June 9 the hearing of a petition filed by prosecutors to label the organization as an extremist group.

Navalny told Pavlov in April that he wanted to take part in the hearing.

The foundation has already been designated by Russia as a foreign agent. The court also banned it from contacting the media and distributing content on the internet as a precaution.

Court proceedings have been taking place behind closed doors because some of the files are classified as secret. The foundation's lawyers have challenged this, arguing that the trial should be open to the public.