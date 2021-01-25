The police submitted to Moscow courts 448 protocols against the participants in unauthorized rallies in central Moscow on January 23, and the courts already arrested 30 offenders and fined 64, the court's spokeswoman Ulyana Solopova told Sputnik

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th January, 2021) The police submitted to Moscow courts 448 protocols against the participants in unauthorized rallies in central Moscow on January 23, and the courts already arrested 30 offenders and fined 64, the court's spokeswoman Ulyana Solopova told Sputnik.

"As of 17.30 [14:30 GMT] on January 25, the capital's courts of general jurisdiction received a total of 448 cases of administrative offenses under various parts of Art. 20.2 and Part 1 of Art. 19.3 of the Code of Administrative Offenses of the Russian Federation [violation of the rules for holding mass events and disobedience to the legal request of police officers]," she said.

Punishment in the form of administrative arrests for various terms was imposed for six offenders, she said, adding that the rest of the cases refer to violation of the order of the mass event.

"The persons brought to administrative responsibility under this article were sentenced both in the form of fines (64 people) and administrative arrests (24 people)," Solopova said.