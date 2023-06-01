UrduPoint.com

Moscow Courts Hands WhatsApp $37,000 Fine Over Refusal To Delete Chats Selling Medicines

Umer Jamshaid Published June 01, 2023 | 02:50 PM

Moscow Courts Hands WhatsApp $37,000 Fine Over Refusal to Delete Chats Selling Medicines

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st June, 2023) Moscow's Tagansky District Court has fined WhatsApp messenger owned by US-based tech company Meta (banned in Russia) 3 million rubles ($37,045) after the application refused to delete data related to the illegal spread of anti-epileptic medication Lyrica in Russia, which may be used as a drug, a Sputnik correspondent reported on Thursday.

"WhatsApp LLC was found guilty of committing the administrative offense under part 2 of Article 13.41 of the Russian Code of Administrative Offences .

.. (the court ruled) to assign a punishment in the form of an administrative fine in the amount of 3 million rubles," judge Timur Vakhrameev said.

The protocol drawn up by Russian media watchdog Roskomnadzor targeted the publication of announcements regarding the sale of Lyrica medicine in a chatroom on WhatsApp. The company's representatives did not attend the court hearing.

In July 2022, Russian regulators fined WhatsApp 18 million rubles for failing to store Russian users' data on local servers.

