Moscow Courts Issue First Fines for Violators of Citywide Self-Isolation Order

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th April, 2020) Moscow courts have started issuing fines, each worth 15,000 rubles ($205), to people who have violated the self-isolation regime in place because of the coronavirus pandemic, Ulyana Solopov, a court spokeswoman, told Sputnik on Thursday.

On April 1, Russian President Vladimir Putin signed amendments to the Criminal Code and the Code of Administrative Offenses tightening punishments for violations of health and epidemiological rules.

According to the spokeswoman, in nine cases the courts issued 15,000 ruble fines.

Mayor Sergei Sobyanin introduced the self-isolation regime in Moscow on March 30. Muscovites are only allowed to leave their homes for emergency medical care, grocery shopping at the nearest store, reasons involving direct threat to life and health, and to go to work and back. People are also allowed to walk their pets within 100 meters (328 feet) from their homes.