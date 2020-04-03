UrduPoint.com
Moscow COVID-19 Response Center Confirms Death Of 39-Year-Old Patient

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Fri 03rd April 2020 | 01:40 AM

Moscow COVID-19 Response Center Confirms Death of 39-Year-Old Patient

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd April, 2020) A 39-year-old man who tested positive for COVID-19 and had contracted double pneumonia has died in Moscow, the city's coronavirus response center reported on Thursday.

"A 39-year-old man diagnosed with double pneumonia and who had also tested positive for the coronavirus disease has died in Moscow," the response center said in a post on its Telegram channel.

Earlier in the day, the chief doctor of Moscow's hospital for coronavirus patients Denis Protsenko said that a patient with obesity and hypertension had died after complications arising from the coronavirus disease, which resulted in the patient contracting acute respiratory distress syndrome.

It was later confirmed that the patient was on a ventilator for three days, and also had tachycardia, which causes a rapid increase in heart rate. The individual had also experienced multiple organ failure and had a significant number of underlying health conditions.

As of Thursday, a total of 2,475 cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Moscow since the start of the outbreak, after 595 new cases were reported in the preceding 24 hours. A total of 140 people have been discharged from hospitals after undergoing treatment for the disease.

