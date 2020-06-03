Moscow COVID Hospital Discharged 85% of Patients Admitted in Past 3 Months- Head Physician

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd June, 2020) Already 85 percent of patients who were admitted to Moscow's main coronavirus treatment center in the village of Kommunarka in the past three months have already been discharged, head physician Denis Protsenko said.

"A total of 3,549 patients arrived in that period, 3,014 (85%) have been discharged, 12 (0.4%) were transferred to other hospitals, nine (0.3%) left the hospital without permission, 170 died (overall mortality rate 5.6%), 344 are being treated," Protsenko wrote on Facebook.

"Treatment in intensive care units was carried out for 590 patients (16.6%), lung ventilation - for 215 (6.1%)," he wrote.