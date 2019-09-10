UrduPoint.com
Moscow Creates Official Accounts In Chinese Social Media - Mayor's Office

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Tue 10th September 2019 | 10:40 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th September, 2019) The official accounts of the Russian capital were created in Chinese social media networks WeChat and Weibo, the Moscow mayor's office said in a statement on Tuesday.

"As part of the promotion on the Asian market, the capital's committee on tourism launched Moscow's official accounts on the Chinese social networks WeChat and Weibo. The first publication has already been made, we told the users about the celebration of City Day in Moscow," the statement says.

Moscow became the first Russian city to have an official WeChat account. The city's tourism profile has also appeared on Weibo, a Chinese microblogging service.

The accounts of the capital were created for the convenience of Chinese tourists, in particular, for those who plan trips on their own.

The resources will provide tips from choosing a place to stay to the rating of best restaurants, bars and museums. They will also add detailed information about Moscow sights and entertainment places to make it easier for tourists to navigate in the city.

In addition, users will be able to learn about the history and culture of Moscow, the modern life of citizens, as well as the latest news of the capital. Thus, the Chinese will receive the necessary information and plan their trips wisely.

In 2018, the number of Chinese tourists coming to Moscow increased by more than 20 percent to 803,600.

