Moscow Criticizes Moldova for Barring Russian Monitors From Gagauz Poll

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd May, 2023) The Russian Foreign Ministry's spokeswoman criticized Moldova on Tuesday for barring Russian monitors from elections in the Gagauzia region.

"Russian representatives have always helped monitor elections in this region. Unfortunately, the Russian embassy in Moldova was not given such opportunity last time, unlike diplomats of several other countries," Maria Zakharova said.

"Officials in Moldova have again acted in an unfriendly way toward Russia and demonstrated their penchant for double standards," she added.

People in the southern autonomous region went to the polls on Sunday to elect a new governor.

The preliminary results show Socialist Grigory Uzun and opposition Shor party candidate Yevgenia Gutsul tied on 26.4% of the vote, with a 57.8% turnout.

"We're looking forward to the second round of voting and hope that voters will be allowed to express their preferences freely. We hope that the next regional government will continue enhancing longstanding ties with our country and Russian regions," Zakharova said.

Gagauzia declared independence from the Moldavian Soviet Socialist Republic in 1990 but was absorbed by Moldova four years later. The Gagauz people are Orthodox Christians of Turkic origin.